2 caught spearfishing lobsters, 2 caught with undersized snappers in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Four men in Islamorada are facing charges after, authorities said, they were caught doing illegal fishing.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, a father and his 19-year-old son were spearfishing for lobsters.

An FWC officer on Saturday found nine whole spiny lobsters with big holes in each of them inside the suspects’ coolers.

It’s illegal to fish for lobster outside of the season.

The father and son were both taken to jail and are facing dozens of charges. They are being held without bond.

Also in Islamorada, investigators said, two men from Homestead caught a pair of undersized mutton snappers.

Both of the fishes measured under 18 inches in length, which is the minimum allowed under the law.

The men were cited and must appear in court.

As for the fish, they were donated to be fed to some rehabilitated and rescued birds

