DELTONA, Florida (WESH) — Two boys were arrested after an elementary school in Deltona was vandalized over the weekend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a fire alarm at Friendship Elementary School, where they discovered a shattered glass door and the media center ransacked.

Surveillance cameras captured two boys believed to be responsible for the vandalism.

Deputies said a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were later turned in by their mothers.

The boys were accused of breaking into the school during the day and later returning at night to cause more damage.

The body camera footage showed the aftermath of the incident, including overturned tables, scattered books, graffiti on the walls and a shattered glass door.

Deputies stated that the two boys confessed to the incident, which resulted in at least $50,000 in damage to the school’s media center.

They are each charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of trespassing on school grounds, criminal mischief and theft, according to the VSO.

