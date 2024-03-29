HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two 10-year-old boys are accused of exchanging a gun for money at their Country Oaks Elementary School, prompting a police investigation and a school-wide lockdown on Wednesday.

The sequence of events unfolded after a concerned parent alerted police to the possible presence of a firearm at the school. The tip led to a search of a student’s home where officers found not only a gun but also 74 grams of marijuana in the possession of two young boys, one of whom is the son of a deputy currently on administrative leave.

“It’s pretty scary to think 10-year-olds would have a gun. They don’t really understand,” said Ed Northam, a resident in the area.

“How do you explain to a parent, I’m sorry, you gave me your baby today to go to class and they’re dead now because a 10 year old got a gun. That’s, that’s not cool,” expressed Ed’s wife, Mary.

Ed and Mary have a 6-year-old daughter who goes to Country Oaks Elementary School and now, they’re considering transferring her.

“My very first thought is, you know, I was angry,” said Mary.

The two boys involved are now in custody, with one accused of selling the gun and the other of purchasing it for $300.

According to police reports, the exchange took place over a month ago at the school and involved a weapon that belonged to the child’s deceased father.

As Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden says, good behavior starts at home.

“Kids are kids; it’s up to the parents to instill in them that they can talk to them about whatever and know that they’re not going to get in trouble if they say anything,” stated Whidden.

Officials said there was never a threat to the school, but it’s still unclear how the boy got his hands on such a large amount of marijuana.

