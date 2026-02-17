FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teenage boys were charged with reckless driving after a dangerous pursuit in Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they saw the teens, ages 15 and 13, driving electric motorbikes in the parking lot of the Dave & Buster’s at Bell Tower, Saturday night.

When deputies attempted to stop them, investigators said, the teens took off and began driving recklessly through the streets, ignoring stop signs and running a red light.

They drove to a house, where deputies detained them.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox