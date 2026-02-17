FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Two teenage boys were charged with reckless driving after a dangerous pursuit in Fort Myers.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they saw the teens, ages 15 and 13, driving electric motorbikes in the parking lot of the Dave & Buster’s at Bell Tower, Saturday night.

When deputies attempted to stop them, investigators said, the teens took off and began driving recklessly through the streets, ignoring stop signs and running a red light.

They drove to a house, where deputies detained them.

