FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Two boaters were rescued on Monday after their vessel overturned by a wave off a barrier island near Fort Myers.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, as part of a marine unit, captured footage of the at-sea rescue of the two men, who were clinging to their overturned boat, still holding their fishing rod.

They were brought safely back to shore.

