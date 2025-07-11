MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were arrested in the Florida Keys after allegedly attempting to capsize a father and son kayaking near a resort dock, according to the authorities.

James Christian Gagliardini, 52, of Marathon, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless operation of a vessel, and intentionally harassing a fisherman. Eric Robert Wink, 34, of Conch Key, was charged with battery.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the water behind The Hammocks at Marathon resort around 2 p.m., Thursday, after receiving a report of a boat-related disturbance.

An adult male victim told deputies he was fishing with his teenage son when the suspects repeatedly circled them in a 21-foot boat, causing them to fear being run over, according to the MCSO.

Investigators said Gagliardini then pinned the boat’s bow against the dock, trimmed the engine, and intentionally sprayed the kayakers with water.

The victim stated the confrontation appeared to stem from the suspects’ frustration that the pair were fishing in the area.

Security video from the marina reportedly corroborated the victims’ account.

Both Gagliardini and Wink were arrested and booked into jail.

