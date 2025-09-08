TAVERNIER, Fla. (WSVN) – Two men were arrested in connection with a migrant landing in the Florida Keys, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a vehicle was stopped Thursday in Tavernier after it was seen picking up possible migrants who had just arrived by a makeshift vessel. Several passengers admitted they had come ashore nearby, according to the MCSO.

Following an investigation, warrants were obtained for the vessel’s captain and the vehicle’s driver.

Jesus Herrera Belett, 38, of Key West, was charged with multiple human smuggling counts. Jesus Medina Esquijarosa, 56, of Miami, was charged with multiple accessory to human smuggling counts.

Both were booked into jail on Friday.

