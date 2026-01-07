BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – A man and a woman were arrested in the Florida Keys after a 2-year-old child was found wandering alone near U.S. 1, authorities said.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Etzer Louis, 36, and Flerette Matelus, 32, both of Key West, were each charged with child neglect following the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

According to deputies, witnesses driving home spotted the toddler walking alone near the intersection of Dolphin Road and Boca Chica Road in Big Coppitt Key, just off U.S. 1, and contacted authorities.

When deputies responded, they said they located a nearby unlocked home where two additional children, a 9-month-old and a 12-year-old, were found asleep inside.

Investigators said the children had been left alone and unsupervised for several hours.

Deputies also learned the incident was not the first time the children had been left without supervision, the sheriff’s office said.

Louis and Matelus later arrived at the home and were taken into custody.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and is handling the welfare of the children.

