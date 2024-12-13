COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Two airboats have collided in Collier County, authorities said.

Multiple agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Air Rescue, responded to the scene of the crash south of U.S. 41 East, between the 74 and 75 mile markers, Friday afternoon.

Investigators said at least 15 people were involved in this crash not have not provided details about possible injuries.

Aerial footage captured first responders bringing gurneys and ambulances to the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

