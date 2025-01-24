KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that ignited in an apartment in Key West claimed the lives of two adults and a 7-year-old child, city officials confirmed.

The Key West Fire Department, assisted by police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office units, extinguished the fully engulfed structure located along the 1000 block of Emma Street.

Officials said the fire broke out at the apartment building after 7 p.m., Thursday.

Three other children were injured in the blaze. They were transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, their identities and conditions have not yet been released.

Cellphone video posted to Facebook shows a woman yelling at people to get away from the burning home, expressing concern about the people living inside.

The Red Cross and the Key West Housing Authority are assisting the displaced families with housing arrangements.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No further details were immediately available.

