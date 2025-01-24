KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire in Key West claimed the lives of two adults and a 7-year-old child, city officials confirmed.

The Key West Fire Department, assisted by police and Monroe County responders, extinguished the fully engulfed structure at 1010 Emma Street.

Three other children were injured and transported to Kendall Regional Hospital. Their identities and conditions have not yet been released.

The Red Cross and the Key West Housing Authority are assisting displaced families with housing arrangements.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. No further details were immediately available.

