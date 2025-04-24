(WSVN) - Two hot pursuits for law enforcement officials across Florida were caught on camera.

Highland County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured an alleged theft subject brazenly offering them an alcoholic drink before leading them on a high-speed pursuit.

“Stop!” said the deputy as the man sped off.

“I think he was drinking a beer or something,” the deputy told another deputy.

Deputies said the subject held out a vodka spritzer while saying, “I just want to give you a drink.”

The pursuit didn’t last long after deputies deflated the driver’s tires. It came to an end when the driver crashed the car into one of the vehicles that had been pursuing him.

Body camera footage captures the subject ignoring deputies’ commands while smoking a cigarette before he gets shot by a stun gun and falls to the ground.

But before he’s taken to jail, he had some final words for deputies.

“You guys had fun, though, right?” he said.

The man faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

Another pursuit turned a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s evening upside down when a suspect, also accused of DUI near St. Petersburg, hit him head-on Sunday night and flipped his car.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment the truck appeared to cross a median and crash with the deputy’s car.

Dashcam video from inside shows the chaotic turn of events. The deputy’s car shook from the impact.

Deputies quickly responded to the terrifying situation.

The deputy was pulled from the car and appeared conscious. Luckily, the deputy wasn’t hurt.

The suspect was pulled out of his car, arrested and charged with DUI.

