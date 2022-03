KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Migrants stopped off the coast of South Florida are headed back to Haiti.

The Coast Guard repatriated 198 men, women and children, turning them over to Haitian authorities.

This group was among more than 350 taken into border patrol custody after they arrived on Sunday, off Ocean Reef in Key Largo.

