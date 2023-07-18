SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – Meet Dax, a remarkable 19-year-old Weimaraner who defied the odds and found a new lease on life after being surrendered to a rural shelter. Despite his advanced age, Dax’s story is a testament to resilience and the power of compassion.

When Dax was left at the Walton County Animal Shelter, the staff recognized the need for urgent help and reached out to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, one of their rescue partners. The organization intervened, securing Dax’s release from the shelter. However, they faced a challenge in finding a suitable foster home that could provide the tranquility and endless love an old soul like Dax required.

Ultimately, Dax was transported to Love4Paws in Sarasota, where he was welcomed into the home of one of the foster families associated with the organization, who also happens to be a board member. This loving environment provided the comfort and affection Dax needed during this stage of his life.

Dax’s physical condition posed some concerns, particularly regarding his back legs. Thankfully, RUCK9, an organization dedicated to assisting dogs with mobility issues, stepped in and provided Dax with a set of emergency wheels. Equipped with his own wheelchair, Dax was ready to embark on a new chapter of his life.

To ensure Dax’s well-being, he received a visit from a veterinarian who will assess his health and formulate a comprehensive treatment plan. The goal is to provide Dax with the love, comfort, and quality of life he deserves for the remainder of his days.

