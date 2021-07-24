NEAR WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The U.S. Coast Guard stopped a boat of migrants off the coast of South Florida.

Officials said crews sent an Ecuadorian, two Brazilians, and 16 Haitian migrants to the Bahamas on Saturday.

A Coast Guard crew intercepted the vessel with 23 people on board about 12 miles east of Lake Worth Inlet, near West Palm Beach, at around 3 a.m., Thursday.

The crews provided food, water and medical attention. The migrants were reported in good health.

