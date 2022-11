MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities took into custody another group of Cuban migrants who made the dangerous journey to South Florida.

A group of 19 migrants arrived in the Florida Keys near Marathon on a rustic boat, Wednesday morning.

They were all taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody.

