NEAR KEY LARGO, Fla. (WSVN) — More than 180 people have been saved at sea.

The survivors were pulled from an overloaded vessel near Key Largo and from the water.

The Coast Guard said crews were battling high winds and huge waves trying to rescue them.

Children were among the passengers.

Officials said the vessel hit a sandbar.

