HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An 18-year-old was rescued near Tampa after he fell from his personal watercraft and injured his foot, authorities said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was unable to climb back on the personal watercraft and was stranded in the water, Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with HCSO’s Marine Unit were able to locate the rider shortly after. They pulled him aboard their vessel and provided first aid.

Deputies then took the victim to shore, where paramedics were waiting.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.