KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a dozen Cuban migrants have been arrested after making landfall in the Florida Keys on Sunday.

U.S. Border Patrol said the migrants made landfall aboard a homemade vessel that they used to make the dangerous 90-mile stretch between Cuba and Key West.

https://twitter.com/USBPChiefMIP/status/1873806485756465363

Officials urge people to avoid maritime migration and apply through safe and legal pathways.

