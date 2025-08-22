ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WSVN) —A Wisconsin teen who fought a tough battle following a kidney transplant is enjoying a wish come true right here in South Florida.

17-year-old Gloria Bihango experienced a fun-filled trip with her family to Islamorada.

She enjoyed a boat ride, met sea lions and sea turtles.

She said the experience was unforgettable.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who was involved in getting me here and making this all come true for me. I really appreciate it. This was truly my wish, to go on a vacation with my family and enjoy it all together,” said Bihango.

Gloria’s family said the trip was a much needed break not just for her but for the whole family

All of it made possible by Make-a-Wish Southern Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.