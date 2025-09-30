MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) —The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a state wide Amber Alert issued last week for Seventeen-year-old Caden Speight was likely a hoax, with the teen going as far as shooting himself in the leg.

“The initial details[muted] texted to his family were proven to be false. Completely made up,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods. “His claims that he had been shot and abducted were quickly disproven[…]we did find evidence of a single gun shot where [mute] left his truck.”

The Amber Alert stated that Speight was last seen Thursday traveling in the area of the 12800 block of Southwest Highway 484 in the City of Dunnellon, southwest of Ocala. His car was found in the same area with no one inside.

Speight was last seen wearing an unknown colored T-shirt and blue jeans.

At the time, authorities believed Speight was the victim in a shooting. They said his family received a message from him asking for help because he had been shot.

The alleged phony disappearance triggered an hours-long search with law-enforcement and volunteers scouring Central Florida for any sightings of Speight.

All of those resources costed the county a pretty penny.

“We’re talking a full complement of deputies. We’re talking crime scene investigators. We’re taking missing person detectives. We’re taken canine units, but here’s the big kicker— an aviation unit— a helicopter out orbiting and searching for this missing kid. So the cost, I would estimate this probably around $50,000 to $75,000.” said former Sheriff’s Detective Jamie Copenhaver.

The teen was eventually found safe, northwest of Ocala.

Investigators shared a photo which showed a bike the teen purchased and traveled away from home with.

Word that the disappearance may have been a hoax shocked the community.

“We’re talking moms and dads and grandparents out actually conducting their own search for this young man. And so, you know, it was an entire community, it’s my understanding, that came out to perform this volunteer search alongside the law enforcement, so it was a massive amount of people,” said Copenhaver.

At this point, Speight has not been charged, however, the Marion County Sheriff has indicated his office is exploring the possibility.

