MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) —A Florida teen was arrested Tuesday after, authorities said, he faked his own abduction—one that caused a statewide Amber Alert to be issued.

Authorities in Marion County said the 17-year-old told a family member he had been abducted by four Hispanic men in a van last month.

But an investigation found his story was false.

He now faces charges of presenting false evidence, making a false report of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

