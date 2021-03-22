17 Cuban migrants stopped off Key West repatriated

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Seventeen Cuban migrants are headed back home days after a U.S. Coast Guard cutter stopped them at sea off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, a Coast Guard crew intercepted a boat 54 miles south of Key West on Thursday.

Due to concerns for the migrants’ safety at sea, they were taken aboard the Coast Guard’s Charles Sexton Cutter.

The migrants were repatriated Monday.

