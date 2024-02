16-year-old Cailey Tupman has gone missing in the Okaloosa County in Florida.

Tupman was last seen in the area of the 3100th Block of Jack Road in Laurel Hill, FL.

She is five feet and four inches and weighs 139 pounds.

Police said she has a tattoo of a heart on her hip. She could be in the DeFuniak Springs, FL area.

