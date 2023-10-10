PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — A 16-year-old student found herself in police custody on Friday after allegedly biting a school staff member during a brawl on campus.

The altercation took place in a courtyard at Matanzas High School, where two girls were engaged in a heated fight.

A staff member intervened, attempting to separate the students by placing their arm around one of them, but instead of ceasing the altercation, the 16-year-old student reportedly sunk her teeth into the staff member’s arm.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the victim suffered injuries, including bleeding, as a result of the bite.

Sheriff Rick Staly of Flagler County emphasized the importance of respecting teachers and staff members.

“They need to teach them right from wrong and how to handle situations,” he stated. “They need to know how to handle it not only in school today, but in the future.”

This incident follows a troubling pattern of violence involving students and school staff in the area. Just a few months ago, at the same high school, a student was arrested for physically assaulting a teacher’s aide, leaving her with broken ribs and bruises.

The 16-year-old student involved in this latest incident now faces charges of battery on a school official and is set to be transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

