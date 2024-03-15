NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A tense moment was captured on bodycam video after 16-year-old Felixander Solis-Guzman was involved in a scuffle and brandishing a firearm.

The incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon as thousands of spring breakers soaked up the sun, but a fight on the beach turned up the heat when Volusia County deputies intervened as Solis-Guzman started to wave a gun at crowds.

“We got a fight over there,” said a deputy on bodycam video.

Cellphone video captured him running toward the beach as deputies chased him. One deputy pointed out that Solis-Guzman had a gun on bodycam video.

Solis-Guzman threw the firearm and a backpack into the ocean. As officers expressed concern over the possibility of the 16-year-old carrying a second weapon, he surrendered to law enforcement within five minutes.

“Walk towards me,” said one deputy as Solis-Guzman put his hands up and turned himself in.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office later shared images of the retrieved items, showing 20 small plastic baggies of marijuana and the firearm Solis-Guzman used.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said Solis-Guzman was taken into custody and now faces three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a person under 18, improper exhibition of a firearm, commission of a second-degree felony with a weapon, resisting a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, and sale of marijuana.

Officials said Solis-Guzman was also arrested on seven active no-bond warrants out of Orange County, including robbery with a firearm and violation of his probation. He was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before transport to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

