FLORIDA EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) – A massive python pregnant with over 60 eggs was captured and removed from the Everglades.

In a display of dedication and skill, Otto, a courageous dog from Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue, aided the ‘Python Cowboy’ in locating and capturing a massive gravid python during this nesting season.

According to a Facebook post, the python measured nearly 16 feet in length and carried over 60 eggs, poised to be laid into the delicate ecosystem of the Everglades. The successful removal of this python holds immense importance for the preservation of native wildlife in the region, promising to make a significant impact.

The captured python posed a serious threat to the biodiversity of the Everglades. With the ability to consume any creature in its path, as demonstrated by the Python Cowboy’s rescue of multiple adult alligators from the clutches of pythons, this particular snake was a formidable predator.

