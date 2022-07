KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants came ashore near Key West.

Sixteen migrants from Cuba made it to land in front of Gieger Key Marina and Restaurant, Wednesday morning.

The group traveled on a small rustic vessel.

They were met by Monroe County officials and were evaluated by EMS.

The migrants are now in U.S. Border Patrol Custody.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.