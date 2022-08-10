MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Border Patrol agents stopped a smuggling operation that made landfall near Marathon.

On Wednesday, 16 Cuban migrants and one smuggler were taken into custody.

This investigation remains ongoing.

This comes after other vessels were stopped in recent days. Several vessels carrying Cuban and Haitian migrants were caught in the Florida Keys.

One vessel that made landfall in Key Largo carried more than 300 Haitian migrants.

