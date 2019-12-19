15-year-old student hit, killed by school bus near West Palm Beach

Image by Taken from Pixabay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A high school student died after she was struck by a school bus in a residential area, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s said.

The girl, 15, was taken to a hospital where she died, the agency said in an email. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Sadly, the 15-year-old girl passed away. Our deepest condolences to her Family. https://t.co/Dm3LAnr5Hy — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) December 18, 2019

Vehicle homicide investigators responded to the scene.

The student’s name wasn’t released, nor were details about how the crash happened.

An investigation is underway.

