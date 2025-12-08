DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A school scare at a Daytona Beach high school landed a teen behind bars.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputies, the 15-year-old allegedly wrote serious threats on the boys’ bathroom wall at Mainland High School about shooting up a school.

After someone called 911, the teen was arrested.

The teen is now charged with a felony.

