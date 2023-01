(WSVN) - A large snake slithered by in a Florida national park.

The video was captured at the Everglades National Park.

A visitor spotted a 15-foot Burmese python crossing the road.

These snakes are considered an invasive species in the Everglades.

The woman who recorded the video reported it to authorities.

