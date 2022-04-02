KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - More than a dozen Cuban migrants were taken into custody after they made a dangerous journey to the Florida Keys, authorities said.

According to U.S. Border Patrol officials, 15 migrants were stopped and apprehended, Saturday morning.

Authorities said they made landfall in Key West in a homemade vessel.

Investigators believe the migrants were smuggled.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.