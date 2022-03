(WSVN) - Authorities have stopped another group of migrants in the Florida Keys.

Fifteen people made landfall on an uninhabited island east of Key West on Saturday.

Border Patrol agents stopped the group.

They were all medically screened and detained.

Officials said this is the ninth group of migrants to arrive in the Florida Keys this month.

