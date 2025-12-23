JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Just in time for the holidays, 19 Florida children and teenagers have found permanent homes.

A mass adoption took place at the Duval County Courthouse on Friday.

The event, organized by the Family Support Services of Duval & Nassau Counties, finalized 13 families.

The children’s ages ranged from infants to teenagers, with several older youth adopted.

Wyatt Mann is one of the four teenagers who were adopted on this momentous day.

“I’m super excited. Really excited,” he said.

Emily Clement adopted Mann.

“People tend to forget that with older kids you still have a lot of firsts. This year, it was the first time he got to pick out his own Christmas tree, and decorating the home and have that full family dynamic,” Clement said.

Organizers said the event helped families come together right before Christmas.

