CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have located a teenage boy who went missing in Okaloosa County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 14-year-old Aiden Pierce Howey had been reported missing on Friday.

He had been last seen along the area of the 5300 block of Shoffner Boulevard North in Crestview, officials said.

Howey stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a “Batman” logo, grey and black jogging pants, and Nike sneakers.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, officials confirmed the boy was found safe.

