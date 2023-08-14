NEAR ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a teen’s rescue after a two-boat collision near St. Petersburg.

According to officials, a 14-year-old fell boy fell overboard as a result of Saturday’s crash, which took place 13 miles northwest of Egmont Key.

Investigators said the teen suffered cuts to his arm from a propeller.

The Coast Guard rushed to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital.

As of late Sunday night, there is no word on the boy’s condition or what caused the crash.

