SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents took more than a dozen Cuban migrants who came ashore in the Lower Keys into custody.

Investigators said the migrants’ boat came ashore on Sugarloaf Key, Thursday morning.

Agents detained five men, five women and four accompanied juveniles.

No injuries were reported.

The migrants are expected to be repatriated.

