SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A 14-foot, 600-pound alligator was removed from a Sarasota County neighborhood after it was discovered resting on a resident’s front doorstep.

Seven Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a licensed trapper worked together to lift the giant reptile onto a truck.

The department posted a video of the team on Facebook on Tuesday.

The massive gator was just a few inches shy of Florida’s record for longest alligator, which according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is 14 feet and 3.5 inches.

Officials said it was relocated to a nearby alligator farm.

