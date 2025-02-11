(WSVN) - Over 100 Haitian migrants were repatriated after U.S. officials stopped them at sea.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they encountered a sailing vessel full of men, women and children about 50 miles southeast of Marathon in the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard provided the group food and water while they were evaluated.

Officials said all members of the group were returned to Haiti.

