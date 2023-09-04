ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-legged bear gave a Florida teen a scare when he was home alone. Now, he’s talking about the bizarre encounter.

At first sight, it was a bear scare for a 13-year-old-boy at his house near Orlando.

“I was sitting on the couch and I heard noises from the patio back here and all of the sudden, I asked my dog what’s that noise, he looked at me and he started barking, and once he started barking, I got up, there was a bear right over by the beer keg and I started freaking out,” said Joseph Diglio, the homeowner’s son. “And once I saw it was Tripod.”

The three-legged bear named Tripod has been lurking in the Orlando-area community for about the past 10 years. He’s well known in the community.

“It’s not that big of a surprise because we see him all the time,” Diglio said. “He’s came in our garage and grabbed cookies from the freezer.”

“We are not upset, it’s actually a fun visit,” said Josaury diglio, the homeowner.

What was unusual this time, was the damage, which included portions of a screen and metal supports, the beer keg and some cans that Tripod ripped into.

And thanks to Joseph’s dog, Bruno, nobody was hurt during Tripod’s unexpected visit.

“His breed is usually meant to go bear hunting,” Joseph said.

And Joseph’s mother has advice for others who may encounter Tripod or another bear in the future…

“I just really hope that people understand that you really have to respect the space,” she said. “Keep your distance when you see them and they will go away, you know, they will go away.”

After the scare, Joseph said he saw the bear run back into the woods to a nature preserve.

