LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A 13-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell on a mobile home as Hurricane Debby made landfall near Gainesville.

Deputies from the Levy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 8700 Northwest 168 Place, located in Florida’s Big Bend region, just after 8 a.m. Monday, after receiving a report of the fallen tree.

The Levy County Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatality of the boy, who was crushed inside the home.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities urge residents to exercise extreme caution while assessing and cleaning up the damage, warning of hazards such as downed power lines and falling trees.

