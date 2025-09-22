TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old is behind bars after, authorities said, he pointed a laser at a police helicopter.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the chopper was hit several times by the laser, which came from an apartment complex.

Deputies responded to Angel Lacen’s home and took him into custody. He faces a misuse of a laser lighting device charge.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.