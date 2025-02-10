CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly threatened to take another child’s life at a park in Cape Coral.

Christopher Nicholson was coaching softball, last week when something he never expected unfolded before his eyes.

“One of the parents came to the fence line and said that there was a kid with a gun down at the playground,” said Nicholson.

Cape Coral Police said the 13-year-old threatened to shoot another child.

“He said I’m going to shoot you,” said a spokesperson with Cape Coral Police.

Nicholson said a 12-year-old boy was the target.

“He told all the other kids at the playground to get away from the playground and then he[the 12-year-old] did the smartest thing he could do. He didn’t cause any confrontation. he went and told an adult right away, so that was great. That’s what saved, I think, multiple lives that night,” said Nicholson.

But Nicholson and others there at the park that night are also being hailed as heroes.

“He was pretty much from me to you as far as how close we were and at that point in time he took his hand and went straight for his waistband and went to draw, what I could assume at that point in time was him drawing a firearm, as soon as he lifted his shirt I saw the firearm and I recognized it as not a BB gun. It was a live. It was real firearm,” said Nicholson. “In fact, I own the same model so I identified it right away. At that point in time I safely reached over, blocked his arm and safely removed the firearm from his side.”

Police arrested the teen and took him to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

“SO they’re going to put him in a jail, where he’s not going to get the proper help that he needs. Then eventually they’re going to release him and then it’s going to happen again,” said a woman.

Court records show the accused teen has several past arrests.

