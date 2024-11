(WSVN) - 13 passengers in Tampa were rescued after their boat was damaged.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a wave surged the boat, pushing three of the boaters into the water on Saturday.

Rescue crews were able to pull everyone to safety and take them to a nearby Marina.

