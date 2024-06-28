(WSVN) - A 12-year-old from Central Florida is ready to put his strength and endurance to the test at the National Rock Climbing competition.

Leo Winfrey qualified for USA Climbing Youth National championships in Salt Lake City. Next month he’ll compete in two different disciplines, ropes and bouldering.

Winfrey started participating in climbing competitions about a year ago.

He’s now a gym rat, spending days and countless hours pushing his body to the limit.

Rock climbing is a physically and mentally demanding sport, made to test a climber’s strength, endurance, and balance.

The championship will be held July 7th-14th.

