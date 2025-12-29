ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — In the past week, 12 swans were found dead at Lake Eola Park, according to Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.

The first two swans were found dead Dec. 23, and over the past five days, that number has risen to 12.

Sheehan explained that the deaths happened during the holidays, and specialized veterinary experts were not available at the time.

However, she said the deaths are suspected to have been caused by an avian flu outbreak.

“We can’t be certain until tests are completed,” Sheehan said.

The swans are currently stored in a secure location, awaiting necropsies to determine the cause of death.

In 2024, city staff discovered several dead birds at Lake Eola Park. Orlando officials later confirmed the cases were linked to avian influenza.

lake eola swansOfficials confirm positive cases of bird flu amid multiple swan deaths at Lake Eola The community can do certain things to protect itself, including:

Avoid direct contact with the birds at Lake Eola Park and only observe them from a distance. This goes for both people and pets at the park.

Avoid contact with any excrement from birds.

Removing shoes when entering homes and cleaning them off if contamination is suspected.

