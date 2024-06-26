KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Border Patrol Agents, law enforcement, and paramedics responded to a mass migrant landing in Key West.

Authorities said 118 Haitian migrants arrived in Key West around 4 a.m., Wednesday morning on a sailboat.

They were evaluated on the scene by local emergency responders.

