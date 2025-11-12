DELTONA, Fla. (WSVN) — A disturbing incident at a Deltona school led to the arrest of an 11-year-old boy.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the student on Monday after, they said, he wrote a “kill list” at Highbanks Learning Center.

Officials said the boy did not have access to any weapons. He now faces a felony charge of making a written threat to kill.

