PALM COAST, Fla. (WSVN) — Eleven students found themselves in handcuffs after a violent brawl erupted at Matanzas High in Palm Coast on Monday.

The chaotic scene involved deputies, school staff members, and students, and body camera footage captured the intense confrontation.

Three of the arrested students now face felony charges in connection with the brawl.

Authorities emphasize the importance of parents ensuring their children understand the consequences of bad behavior at school.

“We do our best to make sure that every student knows what’s expected of them,” said Will Furry with the local school district. “But the onus is on the parents before they send to school that they know what the consequences may be for bad behavior.”

This incident is just the latest in a series of violence-related events at the high school. Last week, a 16-year-old student was arrested after engaging in a fight with another student and biting a school employee who was attempting to intervene.

